SRH vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: SRH, KXIP push for playoff spot
SRH vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are at home to Kings XI Punjab in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League.
SRH vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash in Hyderabad tonight in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League. In a contest of the equals – with both teams on 10 points after as 11 matches – Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to make their home advantage count. The game is important with both teams looking to outdo each other in hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
Most importantly for SRH, and the rest of the teams, will be the fact that this is going to be David Warner’s last game in the IPL. He would be eager to end on a high note and go for the win before heading to UAE to join up with his international team.
IPL points table
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have booked a place in the playoffs. SRH are fourth in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches. KXIP are sixth with the same record. A look at the IPL points table
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kings XI Punjab in today's fixture.
SQUADS:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan
Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
