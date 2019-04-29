SRH vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: SRH, KXIP push for playoff spot

SRH vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash in Hyderabad tonight in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League. In a contest of the equals – with both teams on 10 points after as 11 matches – Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to make their home advantage count. The game is important with both teams looking to outdo each other in hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Most importantly for SRH, and the rest of the teams, will be the fact that this is going to be David Warner’s last game in the IPL. He would be eager to end on a high note and go for the win before heading to UAE to join up with his international team.