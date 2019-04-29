IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh makes his debut for Punjab

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday and opted to bowl first. He made three changes as Prabhsimran Singh makes his debut for the Punjab side.

Speaking on the emotional roller-coaster ride, Ashwin said after the toss, “Ashwin: Looks like a good deck, doesn’t look it will change much. We’re gonna bowl first. It’s important to start afresh, we have had a good break. There were some close games and we could have ended on the right side of it but that’s how the format is, that’s how the IPL is. It’s an emotional roller-coaster ride.

“We have three changes – PrabhSimran Singh makes his debut and Mujeeb is also back. One more change that I can’t quite remember. He (PrabhSimran) is a fine talent from U19s and we hope he can express himself,” he added.

Meanwhile, home captain Kane Williamson also made three changes. Mohammad Nabi comes in for Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma replaces Siddharth Kaul and Abhishek Sharma in place of Deepak Hooda.

Williamson said, “We would have bowled first as well. As Ash said, looks a good wicket that won’t change much but can’t do much now. He’s (Warner) been outstanding all season but as a batting unit collectively, we need to do well. As Ash said, it’s business time of the season and everyone is looking for points but also need to express themselves. Three changes – Abhishek, Nabi and Sandeep come in”

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman