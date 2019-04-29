SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Warner, Wriddhiman start SRH innings

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score: David Warner will hope to end his Indian Premier League campaign on a high before leaving for Australia’s World Cup preparatory camp. Dealing with middle-order crisis, Sunrisers Hyderabad face a tricky test as they host Kings XI Punjab in the IPL clash at Hyderabad on Monday. With both teams locked on 10 points from 11 games, it is expected to get thrilling at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Meanwhile, KXIP led by their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.