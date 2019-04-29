SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Warner, Wriddhiman start SRH innings
IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kings XI Punjab in David Warner's last match of this season.
IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score:David Warner will hope to end his Indian Premier League campaign on a high before leaving for Australia’s World Cup preparatory camp. Dealing with middle-order crisis, Sunrisers Hyderabad face a tricky test as they host Kings XI Punjab in the IPL clash at Hyderabad on Monday. With both teams locked on 10 points from 11 games, it is expected to get thrilling at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Meanwhile, KXIP led by their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
First six of the match
David Warner gets into his groove as he smashes the ball over the long-off boundary for a SIX as SRH reach 20/0 at the end of 2 overs.
Warner smashes two boundaries in first over
Two boundaries from Warner help SRH reach 10/0 at the end of first over. Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack
First boundary of the match
A pacy inswinger coming towards the pads and David Warner smashes it for a four towards the fine leg area. First boundary of the match
Here we go!
Openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha walk out in the middle to start the SRH innings. Youngster Arshdeep Singh will start the proceedings for the visitors
The Orange Army
Plenty of home support for Sunrisers as David Warner plays his final match of the tournament. Can the Aussie opener finish his scintillating campaign on a high?
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playing XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma
Kings XI Punjab
Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Toss!
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and have elected to bowl first
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.