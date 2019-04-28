IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Preview: Hyderabad host Punjab in David Warner’s last match of season 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Kings XI Punjab in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Both teams are in contention for the playoffs with 10 points each from 11 matches. For David Warner, this will be his last match of the season and he will be aiming to finish on a high.

Team Talk-

Since his comeback from the ball-tampering ban, Warner has been in phenomenal form and scored 611 runs in the tournament so far. With IPL’s second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, Sunrisers’ will dearly miss their set opening pair. Statistics reveal, that in all the five games that SRH have won this season, Warner-Bairstow played a key role. The wobbly middle-order continues to remain a concern and so does death bowling.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, will be aiming for more consistency. Their skipper, R Ashwin has repeatedly stressed on winning key moments of the game. But just like Sunrisers, even KXIP is top heavy with openers Chris Gayle (444 runs) and KL Rahul (441 runs) scoring the bulk of the runs. Mayank Agarwal (262) has come good occasionally. David Miller (202 in nine games) and Sarfaraz Khan (180 in eight games) remained lacklustre. Hence, Ashwin will be hoping for more from them.

Pitch report: The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad can be expected to assist batsmen and a run feast could be on the cards. The team which wins the toss will bowl first.

Teams-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With inputs from PTI)