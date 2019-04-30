IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers win match, lose Warner

Synopsis: Warner plays parting shot. Rashid chokes Kings XI.

Parting shot

The Uppal crowd gave him a thunderous send-off. David Warner kissed them goodbye. The ‘bad boy’ of Australian cricket is loved in Hyderabad. At Sunrisers, he is a legend. This was Warner’s last game of this IPL and he signed off with a match-winning 81 off 56 balls — his eighth half-century of the season.

After posting 212/6, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs to edge ahead in the top-four scrap.Towards the end of his innings, fatigue crept in. Ravi Ashwin bowled round-arm and held it back a little. Warner tried to clear the in-field but couldn’t give enough power to his shot. By then though, he had all but taken the game away from Kings XI.

A little over a month ago, Warner had arrived in India with his international future uncertain. The ‘sandpaper gate’ in Cape Town last year had threatened to ruin his career. Warner needed to make a statement in this IPL. He is returning home with 692 runs from 12 matches at an average of 69-plus and a strike-rate north of 143. More importantly, his form here gave him a ticket to England for the World Cup. The IPL 12 witnessed Warner’s redemption.

Advertising

Young Arshdeep Singh showed real confidence by starting off with a yorker against Warner after Sunrisers were sent in. The 20-year-old also bowled an excellent final over. In between, he was a tad inconsistent. But overall, the left-arm spinner yet again made a very good impression.

But this game had to be Warner’s farewell party. A couple of fours against Arshdeep in the first over, when youngster strayed down the leg, allowed the Sunrisers opener to get into the groove. And inside-out drive for a six off Mujeeb Ur Rahman next over increased his confidence. Warner, in fact, targeted the teenage off-spinner. A paddle sweep for a four brought up Sunrisers’ fifty in just four overs. Wriddhiman Saha, on his return to big-time cricket, was playing a very good hand as well. A six off his Bengal Ranji team mate Mohammed Shami was one for the ages.

The opening blitz forced Ashwin to bring himself on inside Powerplay. Ashwin versus Warner always throws up a mouth-watering contest and the offie added to the intrigue by pulling out of the delivery twice in his first over. Warner, though, keeps calm these days. He already had a six off Ashwin in the first ball, which put the pressure back on the bowler. Ashwin responded well. Still, Sunrisers raced to 77/0 after six overs – the highest score in Powerplay this season.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin removed Saha. But an electric start allowed Warner and Manish Pandey to rotate the strike for a while. On a featherbed, boundaries and sixes had been taking care of themselves. Pandey’s batting has changed after he got a promotion to No. 3. He is striking the ball really well. Kings XI suffered from a dropped catch as well, with Ashwin failing to hold on to a lofted drive from Pandey off Shami. Pandey celebrated it with a six off Murugan. Before that a late cut for a four had taken Warner to his half-century.

Kings XI probably were a bowler, or a bowling allrounder short. With the Warner-Pandey partnership threatening to take the Sunrisers’ total beyond 230, Ashwin decided to use up his best bowling options. The skipper took it upon himself to bring his side back into the game and accounted for Pandey and Warner in the same over to finish with figures of 2/30. Shami followed up with a tight over but Rahman had to be brought back. Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi feasted on the opportunity and collected 26 runs in the 18th over. Rahman finished with 0/66 from four overs – the most expensive spell of bowling in this IPL.

Rashid chokes Kings

A target of 213 was a mountain to climb for Kings XI. As Ashwin said at the toss, the pitch didn’t change much in the second half, but the scoreboard pressure worked against the visitors. Khaleel Ahmed made things even more difficult for them by dismissing Chris Gayle in the third over. The left-arm fast bowler had a good game, as he picked three wickets. But Rashid Khan was the difference between the two sides. The leggie prised Mayank Agarwal, when the latter tried to up the ante. Then, in his second spell, Khan had David Miller and Ashwin in successive deliveries. Game over. Sunrisers’ catching had been brilliant. For Kings XI, KL Rahul’s rollicking 79 off 56 balls was the lone highlight in an otherwise dour match.