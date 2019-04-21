IPL 2019: Clinical Hyderabad thrash sloppy Knight Riders by 9 wickets at home

Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, KKR were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Khaleel Ahmed’s impressive 3/33. In reply, once again it was the David Warner-Jonny Bairstow show which sealed the chase with five overs to spare. Warner scored a blistering 67 off 38 balls. Bairstow, who remained unbeaten on 80 off 43 balls, hit a four in the last ball of the 14th over to complete the win. KKR suffered their fifth loss in a row while SRH secured their second win on the trot.

Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

First innings: Put in to bat, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine launched a brutal assault at the start. The duo quickly stitched a 42-run partnership before Ahmed dismissed Narine in the third over. After Narine’s blitz momentum shifted in SRH’s favour. Shubhman Gill (3), Nitish Rana (11) and captain Dinesh Karthik (6) all departed one after the other. A 51-run stand between Rinku Singh and Chris Lynn steadied the ship. Andre Russel scored 15 off 9 balls before being dismissed in the penultimate over. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets which restricted Kolkata Knight Riders 159/8.

Second innings: Chasing 160 could have proved tricky but a terrific opening stand between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took the game away from KKR. 72 runs came off the first six overs and the match was done and dusted there itself. KKR bowlers also struggled to maintain their line and length and were punished with 5 fours and 5 sixes in the first six overs. The Knight Riders were also guilty of dropping several catching opportunities two of which occurred in debutant Y Prithvi Raj’s over. From there on it was a mere formality as 100 came up in 8.4 overs. The duo also brought up their fourth hundred run partnership before the chase was completed in the 14th over.

Gamechanger: Young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed grabbed three wickets in a fantastic spell. The 21-year-old removed Sunil Narine (25 off 7 balls), who was looking dangerous in his first spell and then came back to dismiss Shubman Gill (3) and Chris Lynn (51) in his corresponding spells which never allowed KKR to get off the mark. He was also awarded the man of the match award.

Advertising

Scorecard: Kolkata Knight Riders: 159/8 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 51; K Khaleel Ahmed 3/33).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 161 for 1 in 15 overs (Jonny Bairstow 80 not out, David Warner 67; Yarra Prithviraj 1/29).

(With inputs from PTI)