SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: SRH look to negate Andre Russell threat

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Today Match, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Hotstar. 

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: There’s little to separate between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders this season. As they come into Match 38 of the IPL, both have eight points to show for their efforts but KKR have played one game extra. In a tournament like the IPL, momentum makes a big difference. KKR’s four defeats in a row goes against their push for the playoff spot and Andre Russell’s lashing out at the management highlighted all is not well inside the Kolkata camp.

SRH, boosted by their recent win against table-toppers CSK, have issues of their own. With Jonny Bairstow to play his final home game of the season, Hyderabad need to figure out their middle order – one aspect that hasn’t worked out for them. Khaleel Ahmed has delivered in both matches he’s played while Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also looked in good touch. How they fare against Russell, though, remains to be seen.

Weather

In the past two days, there has been rain in the afternoon. It has resulted in SRH's practice session getting disrupted. Forecast today, however, says no rain. 

SRH vs KKR

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of SRH's home game against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KKR are under pressure after four straight defeats and SRH come into it with a morale boosting win over CSK. 

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

