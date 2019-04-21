SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: SRH look to negate Andre Russell threat

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: There’s little to separate between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders this season. As they come into Match 38 of the IPL, both have eight points to show for their efforts but KKR have played one game extra. In a tournament like the IPL, momentum makes a big difference. KKR’s four defeats in a row goes against their push for the playoff spot and Andre Russell’s lashing out at the management highlighted all is not well inside the Kolkata camp.

SRH, boosted by their recent win against table-toppers CSK, have issues of their own. With Jonny Bairstow to play his final home game of the season, Hyderabad need to figure out their middle order – one aspect that hasn’t worked out for them. Khaleel Ahmed has delivered in both matches he’s played while Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also looked in good touch. How they fare against Russell, though, remains to be seen.

IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.