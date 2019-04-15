IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Kagiso Rabada takes four as Delhi demolish Hyderabad at home

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a comprehensive margin of 39 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Delhi’s bowlers were clinical in defending a target of 156 as Kagiso Rabada led from the front with a four-wicket haul. Keemo Paul (3/17) ran through SRH’s top-order before his colleagues Rabada (4/22) and Chris Morris (3/22) triggered mayhem in the middle and lower order as Delhi demolished Hyderabad at home. From 101/3, Hyderabad folded up for just 116 in 18.3 overs.

Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi.

Advertising

First innings: Batting first Delhi were rattled by young pacer Khaleel Ahmed who grabbed three key wickets in an impressive spell. The 21-year-old took the wickets of openers Prithvi Shaw (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (7) as well as that of Rishabh Pant (23). He was ably supported by senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who returned with figures of 2/33 while leg-spinner Rashid Khan and debutant Abhishek Sharma took one wicket apiece. For Delhi, skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a 45 off 40 balls and it was his 56-run partnership with Pant for the fourth wicket which took Delhi to a challenging total after a poor start.

Second innings: Chasing 156, SRH were off to a flier with openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner forging a 72-run stand. While Warner struggled to time the ball, Bairstow went all guns blazing scoring 41 off 31 deliveries. But it all fell apart for thereon for the home team. In a massive collapse, SRH went down from 101/3 to 116 all out. Morris was the architect in chief as he took three wickets in the space of five balls in the 18th over. In a meek effort SRH’s batsmen went for the glory hits bu capitulated without a fight.



Gamechanger: Keemo Paul’s spell of 3/17 tuned the match in favour of Delhi. While Morris and Rabada also picked three apiece, it was Paul’s wickets which brought Delhi back into the contest. At the halfway stage, the Sunrisers were 73/1 with 83 more runs needed for a win and they were on track. But the dismissal of captain Kane Williamson (3) off the bowling of Paul in the 12th over was the beginning of the pressure which began to pile on the Sunrisers.

Scorecard: Delhi Capitals: 155 for 7 from 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 45, Colin Munro 40; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/33).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 116 all out in 18.5 overs (David Warner 51; Kagiso Rabada 4/22).

(With inputs from PTI)