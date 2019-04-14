IPL 2019, SRH vs DC Playing XI: Kane Williamson returns for Hyderabad, Delhi bring in Colin Munro

Facing off against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad recalled regular skipper Kane Williamson back into the side as they look to return to winning ways. The side lost their previous two encounters, and made four changes into their playing XI. While skipper Kane Williamson returned in place of Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Khaleel Ahmed were also handed opportunities in place of Manish Pandey, Siddarth Kaul and Yusuf Pathan.

Advertising

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to field, SRH skipper Williamson said: “We are gonna have a bowl. Usually a good surface. Two string teams and looking forward to a good contest. Initially, it was about recovering. We always enjoy playing here. We have a number of changes. Four of them. I am in for Nabi and three other changes as well.”

DC, who are riding on two consecutive victories, made two changes into their side. Colin Ingram, who had left the country to meet his newborn baby, was replaced with Colin Munro. Meanwhile, leg spinner Amit Mishra was recalled in place of Rahul Tewatia.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said: “I am really happy. Boys need to be consistent as well. We just need to believe in our abilities. Whoever gets going has to see it off. Two changes. Ingram has gone off to see his baby and Munro is in. Amit Mishra comes in and Tewatia is out.”

Advertising

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma