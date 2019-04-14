IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to field first

IPL 2019, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on a confident Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Sunrisers, who are looking to resolve their middle-order woes, will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time at Feroz Shah Kotla. Delhi have climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches while Sunrisers are sixth with six points.

Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi Capitals continue their winning run after coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.