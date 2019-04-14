IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to field first

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in hope of returning to winning ways.

IPL 2019, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on a confident Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Sunrisers, who are looking to resolve their middle-order woes, will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time at Feroz Shah Kotla. Delhi have climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches while Sunrisers are sixth with six points.

Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi Capitals continue their winning run after coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to field first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the home team. They host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. SRH, who are battling with middle-order woes, look to return to winning ways against a confident Delhi. Stay tuned for live scores and updates here.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

