IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Rashid Khan, David Warner help Hyderabad return to winning ways

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at home on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Chennai Super Kings were stopped at 132/5, and then, the hosts chased down the target of 133 with 19 balls to spare.

Toss: CSK won the toss and opted to bat against SRH. MS Dhoni was rested for the match as a precautionary measure after suffering back spasm, handing over CSK’s captaincy to Suresh Raina.

First innings: Opener Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Shane Watson (31). CSK did not have much to cheer about after that as the hosts made a remarkable comeback. Ignored for the World Cup, Ambati Rayadu remained not out on 25 off 21 balls. While leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with economical figures of 2/17 in four overs, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/21) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/22) were also miserly.

Second innings: Chasing a small target can always be tricky. But David Warner launched into an assault in his typically trademark fashion, hitting the CSK bowlers for 10 boundaries while adding 66 runs for the first wicket with Bairstow, who struck three fours and as many sixes. Having belted Imran Tahir for three successive boundaries, Warner scored two more fours against Deepak Chahar in the next over but, going for one too many, the swashbuckling Australian ended up giving a catch to the mid-off. Warner smashed a 24-ball half century before his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (61 off 44 balls) completed the chase of 133 with as many as 19 deliveries to spare.

Advertising

Gamechanger: David Warner’s 50 was the gamechanger of the match. David Warner played in the manner that defines his batting after the bowlers gave very little away, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad humble Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

Captain’s Speak-

Kane Williamson | Winning skipper: “Very good performance all around. Obviously CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn’t take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. We showed that intensity and the chase was superb. I don’t think the wicket changed too much and what we’ve seen here is that each wicket is different.”

Suresh Raina | Losing skipper: “I think it is a very good wake up call. I think we didn’t put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. Faf and Watson gave us a good start but we could not capitalize. We lost too many wickets in between and that’s why it cost us the game. We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short. He (MS Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB.”

Scorecard: Chennai Super Kings: 132/5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 45; Rashid Khan 2/17)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 137/4 in 16.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 61 not out, David Warner 50; Imran Tahir 2/20)