IPL 2019: ‘MS Dhoni’s absence makes such a huge difference to CSK’s fortunes’

CSK were without regular skipper MS Dhoni, who watched the proceedings from the dressing room, after being ruled out of the game with back spasm.

MS Dhoni is not captaining Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match for the first time since 2010.

David Warner’s quickfire fifty coupled with a fine show by Hyderabad’s bowlers led SRH to a convincing six-wicket win over Chennai on Wednesday. The result ended Sunrisers’ run of three straight losses but also brought an end to CSK’s winning momentum. CSK were without regular skipper MS Dhoni, who watched the proceedings from the dressing room, after being ruled out of the game with back spasm, the first time since 2010 that he was not leading his beloved yellow brigade, and the team missed him.

Meanwhile, the man of the match David Warner said, “Great support, even though there is plenty of yellow they are a fantastic crowd. Some times in our chases we have been a bit hesitant and that’s why I tried to bat 20 overs. Against the Kings, I thought the wicket was a bit tough. Credit to Jonny, we complement each other really well. I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wife and I can’t thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India.”

