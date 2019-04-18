IPL 2019: ‘MS Dhoni’s absence makes such a huge difference to CSK’s fortunes’

David Warner’s quickfire fifty coupled with a fine show by Hyderabad’s bowlers led SRH to a convincing six-wicket win over Chennai on Wednesday. The result ended Sunrisers’ run of three straight losses but also brought an end to CSK’s winning momentum. CSK were without regular skipper MS Dhoni, who watched the proceedings from the dressing room, after being ruled out of the game with back spasm, the first time since 2010 that he was not leading his beloved yellow brigade, and the team missed him.

Great win #uptheoranagearmy @jbairstow21 top knock again mate , brilliant bowling by @rashidkhan_19 to restrict csk, great team effort. Yassss boys !! #srh — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) 17 April 2019

You get one of these every year, I guess. #CSK have been steamrolled today. Never in the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2019

Dhoni’s absence makes such a huge difference to #CSK’s fortunes. With the bat. As a captain. Finally, #SRH have beaten #CSK….couldn’t do it on four occasions last season. #IPL #SRHvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 April 2019

.@SunRisers back 💪 @ChennaiIPL looked a different team altogether without skip @msdhoni? Or just another lean patch?#SRHvCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 17 April 2019

Meanwhile, the man of the match David Warner said, “Great support, even though there is plenty of yellow they are a fantastic crowd. Some times in our chases we have been a bit hesitant and that’s why I tried to bat 20 overs. Against the Kings, I thought the wicket was a bit tough. Credit to Jonny, we complement each other really well. I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wife and I can’t thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India.”