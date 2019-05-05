IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad become first team to qualify for playoffs with 12 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad created history on Sunday when they managed to make it through to the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2019. In doing so, they became the first team in 11 seasons to reach the top four with just 12 points in 14 games.

SRH, who suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday in their final group stage game this season, made it to the top four after Kolkata Knight Riders lost their final group stage match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, KKR posted a total of 133/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 55 in 48 balls as he took his side past the target with 23 balls still to spare. He was assisted well by former KKR man Suryakumar Yadav who made an unbeaten 46 in 27 balls to give Mumbai a nine-wicket win.

Even though, both KKR and SRH are tied at 12 points in 14 games, the Kane Williamson-led side is ahead in terms of Net Run Rate. SRH has a NRR of +0.577 while KKR is at +0.028.

Advertising

With the win, MI finished at the top position in the table. Even though MI, CSK, and DC are all tied at 18 points, Mumbai have a better Net Run Rate of +0.421. CSK (+0.131) and DC (+0.044) are at the second and third position, respectively.

The playoffs of IPL 2019 will begin from Tuesday next week with the final set to take place on Sunday.