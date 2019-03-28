Watch: Sourav Ganguly shows he’s still got it during Delhi Capitals’ training session

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly announced retirement from international cricket in 2008. But the former cricketer, who was regarded as one of India’s best batsmen, showed he can still produce cuts and drives that made him a dangerous opponent for bowlers all around the world during his cricketing years.

During a training session for Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, Ganguly, who has taken over the role as DC’s advisor, picked up the bat again to face a few deliveries.

So…@SGanguly99 decided to turn back the ? RT if the 90s kid in you still cherishes those drives and cuts. #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/dfOq6hOytD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) 28 March 2019

In the video, Ganguly was seen playing a couple of late cuts and cover drives during the fielding drill, while passing on a smile to his teammates. In the background, one can see Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif collecting the throws.

In his cricketing career, Ganguly played 113 Tests for India, in which he scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. He also played 311 ODIs, in which he scored 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02. He last international appearance for India was in a Test match against Australia in Nagpur in November 2008.

Delhi Capitals have, so far, played two games in the ongoing IPL 2019 season, in which they have won one against Mumbai Indians, and lost the second against Chennai Super Kings. The franchise will host Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday in their next game.