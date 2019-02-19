IPL 2019 schedule announced for first two weeks; CSK to host RCB in opener

Indian Premier League schedule for the first two weeks of the 2019 season has been announced but it will be further assessed when the Lok Sabha polling schedule is released. As per the schedule released on Tuesday (February 19), the season gets underway on March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

The statement released said, “IPL releases the schedule of the first two weeks (17 matches) of the VIVO IPL 2019 Season. These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates.”

The current schedule sees 17 matches across the fortnight period with 8 venues of the eight franchises. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challenges will play five matches during this period with the rest playing four each. All teams will play minimum of two home and away games while DC and RCB will be at home at Feroz Shah Kotla and M Chinnaswamy thrice respectively.

IPL Preliminary schedule for first two weeks:

March 23: CSK vs RCB (8 PM)

March 24: KKR vs SRH (4 PM)

March 24: MI vs DC (8 PM)

March 25: RR vs KXIP (8 PM)

March 26: DC vs CSK (8 PM)

March 27: KKR vs KXIP (8 PM)

March 28: RCB vs MI (8 PM)

March 29: SRH vs RR (8 PM)

March 30: KXIP vs MI (4 PM)

March 30: DC vs KKR (8 PM)

March 31: SRH vs RCB (4 PM)

March 31: CSK vs RR (8 PM)

April 1: KXIP vs DC (8 PM)

April 2: RR vs RCB (8 PM)

April 3: MI vs CSK (8 PM)

April 4: DC vs SRH (8 PM)

April 5: RCB vs KKR (8 PM)