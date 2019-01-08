IPL 2019 schedule: Indian Premier League to take place entirely in India from March 23

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, set to kickstart on March 23, is scheduled to take place in India, despite the tournament clashing with the country’s federal elections, which are expected to take place in April-May. Chances of the 2019 season being held outside India, with the Emirates being a convenient host, were high but the speculations were put to rest on Tuesday.

The Honourable Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday met in New Delhi to discuss IPL 2019 venues and window. The IPL has twice been hosted abroad – in 2009 (South Africa) and 2014 (partly in UAE) – because of general elections.

The date for IPL 2019 final has not yet been fixed but the authorities have decided that the 12th season of the T20 tournament will be played in India, according to a BCCI release. “Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world’s most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India,” the BCCI said in a release.

It is proposed that the IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities. The COA will then have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 Schedule.

The dates and venues of the IPL 2010 matches will be decided once the general elections dates are released.