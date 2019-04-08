Saurav Ganguly denies conflict of interest allegations

Sourav Ganguly has denied any potential conflict of interest with regards to his association with Delhi Capitals as the team advisor. In his response to the BCCI ombudsman and ad-hoc ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain, the former India captain has said he is neither a member of the BCCI Apex Council nor does he belong to any cricket board committee. He has also mentioned that he doesn’t have any connection with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The BCCI ombudsman had asked Ganguly to respond by April 7 after three Kolkata residents – Ranjit Kr. Seal, Abhishek Mukherjee and Bhaswati Santua – separately sent letters alleging potential conflict, especially for the IPL fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on April 12. Ganguly is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

“At present I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the Apex Council of the BCCI nor an office bearer, nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution. I am also not connected with the administration, management or running of the IPL by being a member of any of the committees or other organizational units set up by the BCCI in connection with the IPL. Previously I had been a part of the BCCI Technical Committee; the IPL Technical Committee and the IPL Governing Council. I have resigned and/or withdrawn myself from all the said Committees. I am not a part of any committee/council/entity which has control or supervisory power or powers of management or administration of the IPL,” Ganguly stated in his response.

He added that he has no stake in the KKR franchise either and his tenuous link with them had been restricted to playing for the team in three IPLs. “Kolkata Knight Riders [KKR] is a franchise cricket team owned by Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited. This is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. I am neither a shareholder nor a director of the aforesaid company. I have no stake whatsoever or howsoever in the said company. Except for a brief period, when I played the game of cricket for KKR in IPL-1, IPL-2 and IPL-3; I have never had any connection or nexus whatsoever with KKR or with Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited,” the ex-India skipper said.

Ganguly stressed upon the fact that the Red Chillies Entertainment or KKR don’t have any connection with the CAB and that the state association just lets out the stadium to the IPL franchise during the tournament. “Again, neither Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. nor its franchise team viz. KKR has any relationship or link with CAB. CAB has no stake or interest or rights in KKR or in the company which owns it. CAB does not control, own, manage, advice or administer either KKR or the company which owns it. During the IPL seasons, CAB merely lets out the stadium to the said franchise team against payment of consideration.”

The pitches for the IPL matches are prepared under the supervision of the BCCI curators. So, according to Ganguly, “that can’t be an issue”.