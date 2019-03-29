Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Sanju Samson blasts first hundred of season 12, second in IPL career

Sanju Samson became the first player to hit a century in the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals batsman achieved this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson became only the fourth Indian batsman to score more than one IPL hundred. (AP Photo)

Sanju Samson became the first player to hit a century in the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals batsman achieved this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the second time in his T20 career, Samson managed to reach the three-figure mark.

Samson played brilliantly on Friday as he took 54 balls to reach the three-figure mark. His eventually finished the innings unbeaten on 102 from 55 deliveries, which included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

After losing Buttler early in the innings, Samson added 119 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the second wicket, before the Rajasthan skipper was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem on 70 from 59 deliveries. However, that didn’t stop Samson as he continued striking the ball and added another 64 runs in just 25 deliveries with Ben Stokes steering his side to post a mammoth 198/2 on the board.

Speaking on his ton during the innings break, Samson said, “Feels good to score an IPL hundred, but this is just the start of the tournament and I got to stay grounded and do what the team wants. The pitch was a bit slow to start with, but with time it got easy. I think we have set a good target with our bowling line-up. But cricket is a funny game, anything can happen.”

