IPL 2019: MS Dhoni is one of the greatest tacticians in the history of the game, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore were completely stumped by what happened in their match against Chennai Super Kings. RCB were bowled out for 70 in a match that turned out to be a one-sided affair. “The RCB preparation was excellent and we walked into the Lion’s Den, confident of making a strong start to the tournament. Instead, we were eaten alive in Chennai. Bowled out for 70! Nobody saw that coming,” wrote the veteran former South African captain in a column for Times of India.

“What happened? First, we lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a slow pitch, which hosted only one IPL match last year. So it was hard to tell what would be a reasonable target. Would we need 150 or 160? In the event, maybe 110 would have been competitive,” he said.

De Villiers also gave credit to MS Dhoni and the rest of the CSK players, many of whom have been playing in the IPL since the first season. “CSK field one of the most experienced teams in the tournament, with nine players over the age of 30,” said De Villiers.

“Captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest tacticians in the history of the game and it wasn’t long before they began to apply the pressure in Game 1. It’s very unusual for both opening bowlers to run straight through their four overs but, with Deepak Chahar maintaining a tight line from one end, Harbhajan Singh bowled with skill from the other end, producing grip and turn. All of a sudden, we were 39 for four after eight overs and the opening match of the tournament was running away from us,” he said.

Parthiv Patel was the only batsman who managed to cross over into double digit scores as RCB crumbled to CSK’s spinners. 38-year-old Harbhajan Singh got the wickets of Virat Kohli, de Villiers and Moeen Ali within the first six overs. Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja then continued the carnage as the ball spun and turned all around the RCB batsmen.

Despite the low target, CSK took time to seal the victory. They lost three wickets and it was only in the 18th over that Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja took them over the line.

“Our bowlers stayed in the fight and made CSK work hard for the runs, ensuring they only reached the target in the 18th over. It was small consolation on a disappointing night, but our net run rate was respectable and that may play a role in the coming weeks. There wasn’t much to say when we gathered in our team room later in the evening. We had underperformed under the bright lights, but we’ll be back and now we’re looking forward to our first match back in Bengaluru, against Mumbai Indians on Thursday,” said De Villiers.