IPL 2019: Russell mania, Part two

Rana schools Ashwin

It was an IPL debut to forget for Varun Chakravarthy, a Rs 8.4-crore buy for Kings XI Punjab and a mystery spinner with several variations up his sleeve. Varun was given the new ball, along with Mohammed Shami, after the visitors won the toss and elected to bowl. Kolkata Knight Riders had Sunil Narine as their pinch-hitting opener, partnering Chris Lynn.

The former took Varun to the cleaners in the second over of the match. Three sixes and a four accounted for a 25-run over. KXIP’s gamble to play the youngster in place of Ankit Rajput didn’t pay off. In the process, KKR finished with 218/4 — the highest IPL total at this venue surpassing Mumbai Indians’ 210/6 last year. Despite their best efforts, Kings XI finished with 190/4, going down by 28 runs.

The two KKR openers departed in successive overs, with Shami removing Lynn and another IPL debutant, South African pacer Hardus Viljoen, sending Narine back to the dug-out. The onus fell on Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa to set their team up for a big total. Both made half-centuries, but Rana’s treatment of Ravi Ashwin provided the real highlight of the match.

To be fair to the Kings XI skipper, he barely had any margin for error on this pitch. Then again, he is world’s one of the leading off-spinners, with 544 international scalps across formats. Rana, on the other hand, has only reached the India A level, notwithstanding his exploits in domestic cricket and being an IPL thoroughbred.

His first six against Ashwin was a lovely hit over long-on. The bowler had missed his length. In Ashwin’s next over, when the offie held back his length a little, Rana brilliantly used the depth of the crease to hit it over long-on for another maximum. In his final over, Ashwin gave his off-break a real tweak and pushed it wide outside off. Rana flat-batted it over long-off.

Two balls previously, he had slog-swept a full-toss over the deep mid-wicket fence. Ashwin finished his quota, conceding 47 runs in four overs without a wicket. He gave away five sixes —four to Rana and the other one to Uthappa.

Rana’s brilliance wasn’t just restricted to neutralising Ashwin. He laid into Viljoen and secured a 20-run over. A short-arm pull over long-on to a shortish delivery was arguably the shot of the match. To his credit, Varun bowled an outstanding third over after conceding 34 runs in his first two. He bowled slower and induced a top-edge from Rana, with Mayank Agarwal taking a fine catch running in from long-off.

By then, he had raced to 63 off 34 balls, which came on the heels of his 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. Uthappa, too, rolled back the years to score a valuable 67 not out off 50 balls. Together they added 110 runs for the third wicket to nail the opponents. Andre Russell was at hand to deliver the usual sucker punch at the death.

Russel optimises costly error

Shami decided to go around the wicket against Russell and it was excellent thinking from the fast bowler. On a benign pitch, blockhole was the bowlers’ only resort at the back end of the innings and Shami hit it with pinpoint accuracy. After conceding two singles against the KKR marauder, Shami cleaned him up with a superb yorker. Russell started to walk amid the collective hush from over 50,000 fans. Leg umpire, however, intervened and asked his bowling-end colleague to signal a no-ball. The short third man fielder was sent to the deep but the deep mid-wicket, which Shami apparently asked to be brought inside the circle, didn’t move. Kings XI had only three fielders inside the circle and the umpires duly called it a no-ball. Russell was batting on three off five balls then.

Given a second opportunity, Russell exploded. A top edge went for a six against Andrew Tye in the 18th over. Another 14 runs came through a couple of fours and a six. In the penultimate over, Russell laid into Shami, taking three sixes on the spin followed by a four that he bludgeoned through long-off.

The Jamaican eventually departed in the final over to a standing ovation, after having scored a 17-ball 48. He was not done for the evening. He, returned to bag two crucial wickets upfront, to walk away with the Man of the Match award.

Punjab never really looked like acing the chase. Agarwal’s 58 off 34 balls was a positive for the visitors, while David Miller, too, chipped in with an unbeaten half-century. Their efforts, however, would eventually go down in vain.

‘Unfair pitch’

The first match of this year’s IPL at the Eden Gardens three days ago saw 364 runs being scored and only seven wickets fell, as KKR chased down a victory target of 182 with two balls remaining. On Wednesday, KKR went ballistic, posting a 200-plus and Kings XI, too, scored 190/4 in 20 overs. The pitch here is proving to be in favour of the batsmen, making big-hitting monotonous at times.

“No one has a problem with why so many runs are being made. So people actually forget that the bowler also has a job in cricket,” Harbhajan Singh had said after Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 70 against Chennai Super Kings on a Chepauk turner in the tournament opener. Eden must look to strike a balance between bat and ball.