IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: ‘Why Sanju Samson isn’t playing at the highest level’

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Sanju Samson remained not out on 48 to guide his team to victory.

Sanju Samson remained not out on 48 as RR beat SRH by 7 wickets. (IPL)

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note and theoretically keep alive their playoff chances in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday. Opting to bowl in a must-win match, Rajasthan first restricted Sunrisers to 160/8 and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Sanju Samson remained not out on 48 to guide his team to victory. Here are some of the reactions from the match-

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss. Both the teams made quite a few changes.

For SRH, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul come in as Jonny Bairstow, Yusuf Pathan, Sandeep Sharma go out. Rajasthan also made two changes as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were replaced by Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Steve Smith said, “We are going to bowl. It looks similar to the wicket we played on against Delhi. Probably a fraction slower. Just those two changes. Those two are out (Stokes and Archer), Livingstone comes in and so does Ashton Turner. Hopefully, we can put on a show for our home fans. They have been a force and big thanks to them. Hopefully we can end our home journey on a high.”

