IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: ‘Why Sanju Samson isn’t playing at the highest level’

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note and theoretically keep alive their playoff chances in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday. Opting to bowl in a must-win match, Rajasthan first restricted Sunrisers to 160/8 and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Sanju Samson remained not out on 48 to guide his team to victory. Here are some of the reactions from the match-

I am always flummoxed about why Sanju Samson isn’t playing at the highest level. He has everything needed. I would be very keen to know what is coming in the way of consistency, which is what is preventing him from being a regular India player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 April 2019

First inning rituals- having a great last over after batting slump. Apart from @im_manishpandey, @rajasthanroyals bowlers kept everyone in check.#RRvSRH — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 27 April 2019

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss. Both the teams made quite a few changes.

Team effort won this for @rajasthanroyals– bowlers were economical and batsmen too contributed nicely. Only @BhuviOfficial could make some impact for the @SunRisers #RRvSRH — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 27 April 2019

Was it the only time in Warner’s #IPL career when he played 30+ balls and didn’t hit a single 4/6? #RRvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 April 2019

For SRH, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul come in as Jonny Bairstow, Yusuf Pathan, Sandeep Sharma go out. Rajasthan also made two changes as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were replaced by Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Steve Smith said, “We are going to bowl. It looks similar to the wicket we played on against Delhi. Probably a fraction slower. Just those two changes. Those two are out (Stokes and Archer), Livingstone comes in and so does Ashton Turner. Hopefully, we can put on a show for our home fans. They have been a force and big thanks to them. Hopefully we can end our home journey on a high.”