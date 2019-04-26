IPL 2019 RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad begin life without key overseas recruits

Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Coming into the business end of the tournament, both teams will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off against each other on Saturday.

Team Talk-

However, among both team, it is the Royals who will face the brunt of the absence of foreign stars as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer have left the team to join their sides for the World Cup camp.

Similarly, Sunrisers will miss the services of their destructive opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. Warner will also the leave camp next week.

Advertising

On the points table, Sunrisers are better placed with five wins out of their 10 games. Royals have only won four of their 11 games but remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.

But the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Smith augurs well for the team. 17-year-old Riyan Parag has been the find of the season. His 47 off 31 against KKR was the game changer and put Rajasthan Royals back on track.

The bowling will be a bigger worry for the hosts because Archer was the most effective bowler for them in death overs. However, Varun Aaron was very impressive against KKR with 2 for 20.

Similarly, Sunrisers too will be affected by the absence of overseas players but have been smart with their replacements. Warner, who would be playing his last match of the season on April 29, could be replaced by Martin Guptill. The Kiwi could partner his skipper Kane Williamson at the top of the order once Warner leaves.

Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 10 times and SRH has won 6 of those games, while RR have managed to win the remaining 4.

Pitch Report: The pitch at Sawai Man Stadium was slow at the start but now has a lot of runs on an offer. So there could be a run-fest in the Pink City. Both the teams have big hitters in the line. The shorter boundaries would help the batsmen’s cause.

Squads-

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

(With inputs from PTI)