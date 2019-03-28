IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Preview: As ban draws to an end, David Warner to face Steve Smith

The international bans on Australian stars David Warner and Steve Smith will come to an end on Friday. But the two will not be celebrating together; instead, they will face each other in an Indian Premier League contest. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will see a faceoff between Smith and Warner as both the franchises look to earn their first win of the season.

Warner hit the ground running from the first match, hammering 85 runs in 47 balls for SRH in a losing effort against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smith, on the other hand, had a more humble beginning, scoring 20 runs in 16 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

The two cricketers have met each other in league cricket in the past year. While it was Warner’s team that defeated Smith’s side in Canadian T20 league last year in July, the latter earned the opposite result in Bangladesh Premier League in January this year. Now facing each other for the first time in IPL this season, both the cricketers will be eager to put runs on the board to showcase why they deserve to return to Australia squad for the upcoming World Cup.

‘Mankad’ row

RR will be travelling to Hyderabad on the back of the controversial defeat against KXIP, which has caused an uproar over ‘Mankading‘. It was Jos Buttler who was dismissed by R Ashwin using the contentious method while he was batting on 69. The English cricketer would look to move past the debate and focus on bigger things.

Buttler, during his stay in the match, looked dangerous up top and is likely to be the key player for the side going further in the tournament.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Buttler gave their side a good start against KXIP, but the middle-order collapsed. RR would hope that the likes of Sanju Samson, Smith, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer find form with the bat to give much-needed support to the opening pair.

Death bowling concern for SRH

Under stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH put on a decent bowling performance against KKR. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan in their lineup, SRH kept a leash on KKR. That was until Andre Russell unleashed himself in the final few overs. Going into the match against RR, SRH would hope to improve on their bowling performance in the death overs.

To do so, the franchise might experiment giving the ball to Vijay Shankar, who proved his abilities as a death overs bowler during the recently concluded limited-overs series against Australia.

SRH opening pair dilemma

So far, SRH have given no word on Kane Williamson’s fitness and it will be interesting to see whether the Kiwi batsman resumes his captaincy duties or not on Friday. In case he does, SRH would have to sit out a foreign player, which most likely will be Jonny Bairstow, even though the England batsman gave a solid start alongside Warner in SRH’s first game.

Bairstow scored 35 runs and built a 118-run partnership with the Aussie opener. With Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan’s allround abilities, and Warner’s captaincy experience, Bairstow appears to be the only player who has to be sacrificed to accommodate Williamson, which might cause an imbalance at the top.

Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes need to improve

RR showed faith in Jaydev Unadkat and again bought him for Rs 8.4 crore despite an insipid performance last season. In the opening game, the left-armer leaked 44 runs in 3 overs and picked up no wickets. Similarly, allrounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by RR in 2018, and retained this year, gave away 48 runs in his 4 overs, and could only score 6 runs in 2 balls.

RR would hope the two most expensive players come off better against Sunrisers and pull their weight in the team. K Gowtham and Jofra Archer kept tight lines and did not give too many runs away. Unadkat and Stokes need to support the two bowlers with wickets to justify their price tag.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi