RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Both sides missing key overseas players
RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League clash on Saturday.
RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will carry forward their campaign without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. At this stage, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp. Sunrisers will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner.
Sunrisers are placed better than Royals on the points table, having won five out of their 10 games. Royals have only won four of their 11 games but they too remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.
Live Blog
RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates:
RR vs SRH Preview
Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Coming into the business end of the tournament, both teams will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off against each other on Saturday.
RR vs SRH Preview
Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Coming into the business end of the tournament, both teams will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off against each other on Saturday.
READ PREVIEW
Yesterday's match
Minus an ill Dhoni, CSK batting line-up fold up for 109 in chase of 155; Mumbai move to second spot.
READ REPORT
RR vs SRH
Hello and welcome to our blog as we prepare for the IPL clash in the evening between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The sides will be without their key overseas players today.