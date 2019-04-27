Toggle Menu
RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Both sides missing key overseas playershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rr-vs-srh-predicted-playing-11-5697529/

RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Both sides missing key overseas players

RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League clash on Saturday.

RR vs MI Live Score
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH LIVE: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will carry forward their campaign without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. At this stage, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp. Sunrisers will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner.

Sunrisers are placed better than Royals on the points table, having won five out of their 10 games. Royals have only won four of their 11 games but they too remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Live Blog

RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates:

RR vs SRH Preview

Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Coming into the business end of the tournament, both teams will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off against each other on Saturday.

READ PREVIEW

Yesterday's match

Minus an ill Dhoni, CSK batting line-up fold up for 109 in chase of 155; Mumbai move to second spot.

READ REPORT

RR vs SRH

Hello and welcome to our blog as we prepare for the IPL clash in the evening between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The sides will be without their key overseas players today. 

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Walk in the Chepauk for Mumbai Indians
2 IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: 'Rohit Sharma shows why you need the right technique and temperament in T20's'
3 IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Dhoni-less Chennai bow down to Mumbai Indians at home