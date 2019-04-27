RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Both sides missing key overseas players

RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will carry forward their campaign without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. At this stage, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp. Sunrisers will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner.

Sunrisers are placed better than Royals on the points table, having won five out of their 10 games. Royals have only won four of their 11 games but they too remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.