IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Playing XI: Kane Williamson returns for SRH, Wriddhiman Saha included

Rajasthan Royals won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to field first in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Both the teams made quite a few changes.

For SRH, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul come in as Jonny Bairstow, Yusuf Pathan, Sandeep Sharma go out. Rajasthan also made two changes as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were replaced by Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Steve Smith said, “We are going to bowl. It looks similar to the wicket we played on against Delhi. Probably a fraction slower. Just those two changes. Those two are out (Stokes and Archer), Livingstone comes in and so does Ashton Turner. Hopefully, we can put on a show for our home fans. They have been a force and big thanks to them. Hopefully we can end our home journey on a high.”

Kane Williamson said, “Yeah, first look (at the surface). We were going to do something similar. Obviously there is the dew factor. The surfaces in the T20 game don’t change too much. That is an element (average score being 160 because of the dew), there are so many variables that is hard to call.”

“It is a fresh game, both teams looking to getting involved and both teams looking for those two points. David Warner is still here which is nice. Myself, Siddharth and Saha come in for Pathan, Bairstow and one other. There are a few changes, six, difficult to remember. There have been a few good team performances, bowling is our strength but as you know the nature of T20 cricket anything goes. It is important for us to perform as a collective unit,” he added.

Teams-

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas