IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson, Steve Smith break streak for overseas skippers

With Kane Williamson and Steve Smith walking down to the centre at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27 (Saturday), it is the first instance of two overseas skippers in an IPL match in almost two years. The last time that two skippers were non-Indian in the IPL was when Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith represented Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 14, 2017.

Steve Smith took over the captaincy duties from Ajinkya Rahane on April 20. The announcement came just ahead of RR’s home game against Mumbai Indians. At the time, Royals had two wins from eight matches – with four points from a possible 16 – and were seventh in the IPL standings – just like now.

As if charged by the added responsibility, Smith scored 59* from 49 balls and had Riyan Parag (43 off 29) for company to beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Jaipur.

Coming into Match 45 of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking to keep themselves within touching distance of the top-three with 10 points from as many matches – four points away from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and six away from table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals need three wins in their remaining matches to have an outside chance of making the playoffs.

At the toss in Jaipur, Smith won the toss and opted to field.

Of the eight captains in the Indian Premier League, six are Indians – MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Shreyas Iyer (DC) and R Ashwin (KXIP).