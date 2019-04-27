IPL 2019: David Warner could break Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler’s IPL record for consecutive fifties

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner could surpass Virender Sehwag and Jos Buttler’s record on Saturday during the Indian Premier League 2019 contest against Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batsman has scored five fifties in the past five games and if he manages to make one more half century in Jaipur, he would surpass the record jointly held by the trio.

Sehwag had the same run in 2012 season for Delhi Daredevils, Buttler did the same last season for RR.

Warner, in the past five games, has scored 57 against Chennai Super Kings, 67 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 50 against Chennai Super Kings, 51 against Delhi Capitals and an unbeaten 71 against Kings XI Punjab.

In the ongoing season, the Aussie has scored seven half centuries and a ton. He is also currently the holder of Orange cap with 574 runs in 10 games at an average of 71.75.

Warner also holds the record of having the most number of half centuries in the tournament, with 43 fifties to his name. In 124 games so far, in the past 12 seasons, the 31-year-old has amassed 4,588 runs, at an average of 42.88, which makes him the highest scoring overseas player in the tournament.

SRH are currently placed fourth in the IPL table with five wins in 10 games, while RR are placed seventh with four wins in 11 games.