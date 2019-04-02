IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli leads RCB for 100th game; becomes third in century club

Virat Kohli is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 100th match in the Indian Premier League as they take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in the 12th season of the franchise-based tournament. He has been leading the RCB since 2011 and joins MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir with 100-plus matches under the belt.

Of all the players to have captained at least 50 matches in the IPL, Kohli has the poorest record. MS Dhoni, who has been captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for 162 matches, has the best record.

Gambhir, meanwhile, led Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in 129 matches for the second most matches as captain in the IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage as captain stands at 60.24% while that of Gambhir is 55.42% and Kohli’s is 46.87%.

Kohli’s overall record as captain paints a sorry picture for RCB who have never won the IPL: 44 wins, 50 defeats, two ties and three no results.

Other players to have captained at least 50 matches are: Sachin Tendulkar 51 matches (win percentage – 58.82%), Virender Sehwag 53 (53.77%), Shane Warne 55 (55.45%), Adam Gilchrist 74 (47.29%) and Rohit Sharma 92 (57.06%).

In the ongoing IPL, the theme has continued for Kohli and RCB. They’ve played three matches so far and lost all three – vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.