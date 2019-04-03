IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: ‘RR on mark’ cricket fraternity praise RR for patient chase

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan Royals recorded a seven-wicket win over a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore to record their fist victory of the season.

Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi kept the scoreboard ticking after Rahane and Buttler returned to the dugout. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to record their first win of the season. RCB were restricted to 158/4, largely thanks to Shreyas Gopal’s spell in which he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of two overs.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that Rajasthan come off the blocks flying and they never really took the foot off the pedal after that. Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi kept the scoreboard ticking after Rahane and Buttler returned to the dug out and Tripathi finished the match off with a six off the penultimate ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 while Rajasthan Royals face the same side on April 7.

