IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: ‘RR on mark’ cricket fraternity praise RR for patient chase

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to record their first win of the season. RCB were restricted to 158/4, largely thanks to Shreyas Gopal’s spell in which he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of two overs.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that Rajasthan come off the blocks flying and they never really took the foot off the pedal after that. Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi kept the scoreboard ticking after Rahane and Buttler returned to the dug out and Tripathi finished the match off with a six off the penultimate ball.

Finally a Royal Victory. But not for Kohli’s Team. Team selection, big players misfiring, execution of plans….plenty to ponder. Will be a Herculean task for them to turn it around enough to qualify. #RRvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 April 2019

What a spell so far by Shreyas Gopal. Bangalore boy toppling Bangalore biggies … Phew! #RRvRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 2 April 2019

Nice, controlled run chase by @rajasthanroyals. #RCB needed another bowler to help Chahal but they didn’t find him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 April 2019

Frankly, Rajasthan made heavy weather of what seemed an easy target, but they have a victory to show finally. RCB? A team which bats poorly, bowls without conviction and muffs 4 catches hardly deserves to win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 2 April 2019

RR on the mark,RCB will have to play best combination to win their first two points — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 2 April 2019

Another England player lighting up the #IPL tonight … @josbuttler this time … Great to see ???? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 2 April 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 while Rajasthan Royals face the same side on April 7.