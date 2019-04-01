IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Royals, Challengers eye first win of the season to get off the mark

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the two teams who are yet to win a single match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. On Tuesday as the Royals hosts the Challengers, both the teams will be desperate to register their first win of the season and get off the mark.

Team Talk:

Both the teams have played three matches so far but their performances have been contrasting. Royals, who have come close to victory on all three occasions, have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In all three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Royals, who boast of star players such as Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations. The same story has as batting and bowling units have failed to perform in tandem. The likes of Sanju Samson, who had hit a first ton of this IPL, Buttler and Rahane have been good. Rahul Tripathi also looked impressive during his 39 against CSK but Smith and Stokes are yet to set the tournament on fire.

RCB on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to the season. Against Chennai, they faltered with the bat while against SRH the bowlers looked hapless. What also stands out is the manner in which RCB have been beaten- 7 wickets against CSK and 118 runs against SRH. Virat Kohli had conceded that the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon was “one of their worst losses”.

“We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity,” said Kohli after RCB’s third loss in a row.

Another area of concern for RCB is Virat Kohli’s record against RR- Kohli’s batting average against the Royals is 21.27, his lowest against all IPL teams.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is known to dish out some decent scores. In the first game of the season, the score of 185 was almost chased and a similar kind of track is expected. The scorching heat will greet Jaipur the whole day on Tuesday. But the temperature will cool down a bit in the evening. There is no question of raining.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals- Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru- Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.