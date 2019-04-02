IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Sanju Samson ruled out, Varun Aaron and Marcus Stoinis return

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 14 of the IPL match at Swai Mansingh stadium, on Tuesday.

Both the teams have made a few changes. Rajasthan dropped Jaydev Unadkat and brought in Varun Aaron. Sanju Samson has been ruled out due to injury and he has been replaced by Stuart Binny.

RCB made three changes as Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis come in place of Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme.

Speaking at the toss RCB captain Virat Kohli, said, “It’s never nice to start without a win, but we are excited about this game. It’s a long tournament, if you get on a roll, you can win plenty. We wanted to bat first if the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance. Plus, we have that type of combination, defending makes more sense. We have three changes, Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Barman and Stoinis makes his RCB debut – de Grandhomme makes way.”

Ajinkya Rahane said, “We have had three close games, should have closed it. But this is another opportunity and we are looking forward to it. We will bowl first, looks like a dry wicket, there might be some dew later on as well. Looking to keep them down to a small score. Sanju Samson is injured and he misses out, Stuart Binny is in. Varun Aaron replaces Jaydev Unadkat.”

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj