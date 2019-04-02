IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Match Highlights: Rajasthan Royals cruising to 7-wicket win

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Match Highlights:
- Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first
- Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel got RCB off to a steady start and they were 48/0 at the end of the powerplay
- However, Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer were all dismissed in a stunning spell of spin bowling from Shreyas Gopal
- Marcus Stoinis then led the counter, sharing a 53-run stand with Parthiv and then a 32-run stand with Moeen Ali
- Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler got Rajasthan Royals off to a flying start to the chase with Rajasthan Royals reaching 55/0 at the end of the Powerplay overs.
- Rahane was dismissed in Yuzvendra Chahal’s first over but Steve Smith replaced him and ensured that RR’s chase remains on track
- Buttler soon scored his eighth IPL fifty but did not last long after that as he also fell to Yuzvendra Chahal on 59.
- Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi, however, kept it going for Rajasthan.
- The pair was helped by RCB’s slackness in the field. Smith was dropped in the 16th over when he was on 23.