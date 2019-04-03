IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: We didn’t bat well and had we held onto our catches you never know, says RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth defeat of the Indian Premier League season after going down to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. Defending a par total, RCB put down four catches on a dew stricken Jaipur ground which proved to be the difference.

With four wins in a row, RCB languish at the bottom of the table and have all to do in quest to move into the playoffs zone. Their bowling coach Ashish Nehra conceded that the margin of error is little in the format and things could have been here or there if the visitors had held on to their chances.

“We didn’t bat well, and had we held onto our catches you never know. If you see towards the end, it came down to one run off two balls. The margin of error is so little,” said Nehra in the post match press conference.

“You can’t make 200 batting first every time. This wicket certainly wasn’t a 200 one. Unfortunately, Virat (Kohli) and AB (de Villiers) got out in quick succession. We had a good start and then those wickets in the middle overs didn’t help us. You have to give credit to Gopal as well, he bowled really well. This format is such that when you lose games like these, you always feel that you are 10-15 runs short, and if you win no one would think about the score,” he further added.

While RCB suffer in all three departments, their bowling seems to be a big concern. In four matches, they've taken just 16 wickets with no one bar Yuzvendra Chahal shining for them. Senior bowler Umesh Yadav hasn't delivered the goods either and Nehra admitted the need for others to pick up form.

“The way Siraj and Chahal bowled today was really good. (Navdeep) Saini is just playing his second or third game and (Marcus) Stoinis is a batsman who can bowl. The bowling surely can do better, and if you see the last game, Warner and Bairstow took the game away from us.”

In order to find the right combination and the much-needed win, RCB have gone about changing their lineup continuously and Nehra believes these alterations are part of the game.

“If you look at any franchise, there will be hardly one or two sides which have the likes of Bairstow and Warner who are in good nick and they are openers too. And if you look at the other teams, the batting order keeps shuffling. I have seen KKR where Nitish Rana did well at the top and they have changed that slot in the next game. And like we have seen many times with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma doesn’t open the batting. This is such a fast-paced game where you might lose a couple of games here and there and you have to think what those little alterations could be done. It’s very difficult to go with the same eleven every time. If you see, Harbhajan (Singh) was the Man of the Match in the first game and he didn’t get to play the third game which was also at the same venue (Chepauk).

“You have to be on top of your game, There will be a few games where you play well and still end up on the losing side, and at the same time there will be games where you don’t really perform upto the mark and still end up winning.”