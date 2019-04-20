IPL 2019, RR vs MI: Cricket fraternity hails new Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith for leading from the front

After being appointed the new captain, Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals to five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a target of 162, Royals won the game with five balls to spare as the former Australia captain anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 48 balls.

17-year old Riyan Parag (43 off 29 balls) also showed intent as he matched his skipper stroke for stroke during their 70 runs stand in 9.4 overs that paved the way for a comfortable victory for the hosts. Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane after the India vice-captain’s disastrous run, hit five boundaries and a six while Assam lad Riyan also had identical number of hits to the fence.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Smith’s return at the helm at Riyan’s brilliant innings:

And the news for Australia’s opponents at the World Cup is that Steven Smith is starting to look his old self again…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 April 2019

Very impressed with young Riyan Parag. Something about him. #RR have been really positive today and negated spin by taking 48 from 4 overs off K Pandya and Markande — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 April 2019

Uthappa yesterday. Suryakumar today. Rahul and Sarfraz the other day. Some knocks have a negative impact on team’s performance. Sometimes, getting out is better than scoring runs. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 20, 2019

Hardik Pandya the weakest link in the MI attack bowls first over. Rahane gets 1 run off 3 balls. Samson gets 8 off next 3. #RR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 20 April 2019

That was a disappointing result for MI. Jaipur is a tough place to go to & that was a hard pitch to set a total on but yet again they lost their way in the middle overs. Their batting struggles are persuading them to pick Cutting over Behrendorff which is a downgrade. #IPL #RRvMI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 20, 2019

That’s that from the SMS stadium as the @rajasthanroyals win by 5 wickets.#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/f6H7CnRlYt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

The @rajasthanroyals Skipper is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 59* pic.twitter.com/bGpnKCGwNZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 65, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Shreyas Gopal 2/21).

Rajasthan Royals: 162 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Steve Smith 59 not out, Riyan Parag 43; Rahul Chahar 3/29).