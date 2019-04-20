Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RR vs MI: Cricket fraternity hails new Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith for leading from the front

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Steve Smith celebrated his return at the helm. (Source: IPL)

After being appointed the new captain, Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals to five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a target of 162, Royals won the game with five balls to spare as the former Australia captain anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 48 balls.

17-year old Riyan Parag (43 off 29 balls) also showed intent as he matched his skipper stroke for stroke during their 70 runs stand in 9.4 overs that paved the way for a comfortable victory for the hosts. Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane after the India vice-captain’s disastrous run, hit five boundaries and a six while Assam lad Riyan also had identical number of hits to the fence.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Smith’s return at the helm at Riyan’s brilliant innings:

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 65, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Shreyas Gopal 2/21).

Rajasthan Royals: 162 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Steve Smith 59 not out, Riyan Parag 43; Rahul Chahar 3/29).

