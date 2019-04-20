IPL 2019, RR vs MI: ‘New’ captain Steve Smith leads Rajasthan to five-wicket win

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash in Jaipur on Saturday. Steve Smith, who was handed the captaincy reigns from Ajinkya Rahane, scored an unbeaten half-century as RR chased down the 162-run target with five wickets in hand, and five balls remaining.

Toss:

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians. The side made three changes into the side with Smith coming into the side for Jos Buttler, who had returned to England for the birth of his child. Ben Stokes returned in place of spinner Ish Sodhi while Riyan Parag made it into the playing XI for Rahul Tripathi.

First innings:

Quinton de Kock continued his impressive run with another solid half-century as Mumbai Indians put up a decent target of 161 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals. De Kock smashed 65 off 47 balls with six fours and two sixes, adding 97 runs off 68 balls for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 33 balls) that helped MI total gain a semblance of respectability.

Reinstated as skipper in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Smith introduced leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (2/21 in 4 overs) in the third over. He deceived rival skipper Rohit Sharma( 5), who stepped out only to offer a return catch after failing to read a googly. Gopal could have got rid of De Kock off the last ball of the over but Jofra Archer dropped a difficult chance at long on. Towards the end, de Kock too holed out to a fielder at long-on. Hardik played another of his cameos scoring 23 off 15 balls as Mumbai finished 161/5 in 20 overs.

Second innings:

Being crowned as the new captain, Steve Smith led from the front and scripted a five-wicket win for Royals over Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batsman scored his second fifty in the tournament. He remained unbeaten on 59 in 48 balls to help his side chase down the total of 162 with five balls to spare. Royals started the chase brilliantly, with Sanju Samson hammering 35 runs in 19 balls. But the pressure started building on the hosts after Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed both Samson and Ben Stokes in the same over, which brought youngster Riyan Parag in the middle with Smith.

Smith stitched a 70-run stand with Parag as the duo shifted back the momentum to their side. Parag smashed 43 runs in 29 balls before he was run out by a brilliant throw from Ben Cutting while trying to steal an extra run. Despite the hiccup, Smith and Stuart Binny ensured the side do not make any more mistakes and pulled off a comfortable win for their side.

Gamechanger

The gamechanger in the match has to be the teenager Riyan Parag, who smashed 43 runs in 29 balls. The right-handed batsman struck five fours and a six in his innings and as he added 70 runs with skipper Smith, he also took the pressure off his captain in the chase. Parag was spectacular against Mumbai spin duo of Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya. With clean strokeplay, he rendered the two bowlers ineffective and helped his side in pulling off a comfortable win.

Very impressed with young Riyan Parag. Something about him. #RR have been really positive today and negated spin by taking 48 from 4 overs off K Pandya and Markande — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019

In attack, it was Shreyas Gopal who made an impact for RR, and as he gave away just 21 runs in his four overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Gopal’s efforts did not allow Mumbai to get quick runs on the board in the middle over which restricted them to a modest total of 161.

Captains speak:

Steve Smith: I haven’t contributed as much as I would’ve liked through the tournament and it feels really nice to have gotten the boys over the line. Hopefully we can carry it forward from here. We can’t worry about others’ results, it’s just about us and our game. We showed a lot of courrage to pull them back to 160 and executed our plans really well. It’s never good when you don’t take your catches, but Jofra pulled it back really well for us with the ball and was terrific. Parag was really impressive; I have been watching him in the nets and with the bat looks like a seasoned campaigner. He’s a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17. When you are young and come into a team you have a carefree attitude and kept playing his shots. We just need to stay focussed on the processes, we just need to turn up and win. Every game’s a final, and we have to win each one. Let’s hope it turns out well for us.

Scorecard: Mumbai Indians (de Kock 65, S Yadav 34; Gopal 2/21); Rajasthan Royals (Smith 59*, Parag 43; R Chahar 3/29)

(With inputs from PTI)