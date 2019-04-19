IPL 2019, RR vs MI Preview: Struggling Rajasthan aim for double against formidable Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians in match 36 of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams have played nine matches so far but have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While Mumbai are second on the points table, Rajasthan are languishing at seventh (six losses and two wins). Mumbai beat Delhi convincingly in their last match and will look to keep their winning momentum. Overall there two sides have met 22 times with Mumbai winning on 11 occasions and Rajasthan on 10.

Team Talk-

Rajasthan Royals are running out of time and a win against Mumbai will keep their hopes alive. Ajinkya Rahane and his men can take heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at their own den last Saturday and hope to get the better of their rivals once again, this time at home.

But for that to happen Rajasthan need their big names to fire. The likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson started brilliantly but fizzled out too soon. Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. Steve Smith and England all-rounder Ben Stokes also have been struggling.

The pace-spin duo of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal has spearheaded their bowling attack but rest of the bowlers have been far from penetrative and also proved costly in death overs.

Advertising

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have looked formidable this season. MI’s batting has managed to fire in unison. Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock have managed to form a good left-hand right-hand combination. In bowling, they boost of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has also risen to the occasion.

Pitch Report: The pitch at Sawai Man Singh Stadium is slowish in nature but unlike the one in Kotla. The pitch has had a fair cover of grass and is expected to be a belter. A par score on this ground will be 180..

Teams-

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ben Stokes, Joffre Archer, Jos Butler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff.