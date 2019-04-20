IPL 2019, RR vs MI Playing XI: Jos Buttler flies home for birth of child; RR make three changes

Rajasthan Royals made three changes in their playing XI for their clash against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Saturday. Skipper Steve Smith comes in place of opener batsman Jos Buttler, who has gone back home for the birth of his child. Ben Stokes, who was rested in the previous match, also makes his way back into the team in place of New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi. Riyag Parag has been included in place of Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have made one change as Mayank Markande replaces Jayant Yadav in the playing eleven.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Steve Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper for the remainder of the season, said that he is unaware about how the wicket will play and thought chasing would be the best option. Speaking on his new role, the Aussie cricketer backed his previous experience and hoped that he can lead the team well.

“We’ll bowl first as I’m not sure of the wicket, what it’s going to do. Chasing would be a good option. Ajinkya has done a terrific job in the last one and a half year and the team management thinks there’s a need for a change. I have done a bit of leadership in the IPL with a bit of success, hopefully I can lead the team well. Plenty of games coming up in the next few days. We got three changes, I come in for Buttler who’s gone back for the birth of his child, Stokes is back in the team in place of Ish (Sodhi) and Riyag Parag comes in for Tripathi,” said Smith after the toss.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, feels the wicket is a bit strange as there’s grass present at one end while it is missing on the other. He also mentioned that the result won’t matter much as there is always room for improvement.

“There’s no grass on this side, bit of grass covering on the other side, looks a bit strange. I was going to bat first as well, because we have defended well as a team. It doesn’t matter if we win games or lose games, there’s always room for improvement. There have been different individuals who have stepped up and that’s been a good thing. We’ve got one change, we are playing to the conditions. Also they’ve a lot of right-handers, hence Mayank Markande comes in for Jayant Yadav,” the Mumbai skipper said.

PLAYING XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah