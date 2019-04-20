RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rajasthan introduce Shreyas Gopal in powerplay

IPL 2019, RR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: In any other IPL edition, Rajasthan Royals with their two wins from eight matches, a total of four points, would have been bottom of the IPL points table. But they’re second to worst thanks to an equally woeful Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mathematically, RR have a chance of making the playoffs but realistically, they’re fighting to save face now. In a week, they will lose their best batsmen and bowlers to international duty ahead of the World Cup.

On the other side of the field will be Mumbai Indians who have won five in their last six matches. A win today at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur and they would equal Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the IPL standings. That one loss? Came against RR with MI failing to defend 187.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and live streaming of the today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.