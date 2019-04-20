RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rajasthan introduce Shreyas Gopal in powerplayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rr-vs-mi-live-score-updates-rajasthan-vs-mumbai-jaipur-5685711/
RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rajasthan introduce Shreyas Gopal in powerplay
IPL 2019 Live Score Today Match, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians with broadcast on Star Sports and live streaming on Hotstar.
IPL 2019, RR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: In any other IPL edition, Rajasthan Royals with their two wins from eight matches, a total of four points, would have been bottom of the IPL points table. But they’re second to worst thanks to an equally woeful Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mathematically, RR have a chance of making the playoffs but realistically, they’re fighting to save face now. In a week, they will lose their best batsmen and bowlers to international duty ahead of the World Cup.
On the other side of the field will be Mumbai Indians who have won five in their last six matches. A win today at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur and they would equal Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the IPL standings. That one loss? Came against RR with MI failing to defend 187.
FOUR., FOUR, FOUR, SIX
Super over for Mumbai Indians as they respond to Rohit's early dismissal with 19 runs off this over. De Kock on fire in Jaipur as MI are 32/1 after four overs.
#RajasthanRoyals have appointed an interim captain, by the looks of it. Steven Smith leaves in a few days too. Unless this is an announcement of next year's captain.
"There's no grass on this side, bit of grass covering on the other side, looks a bit strange. I was going to bat first as well, because we have defended well as a team. It doesn't matter if we win games or lose games, there's always room for improvement. There have been different individuals who have stepped up and that's been a good thing. We've got one change, we are playing to the conditions. Also they've a lot of right handers, hence Mayank Markande comes in for Jayant Yadav."
Steve Smith makes three changes
"We'll bowl first as I'm not sure of the wicket, what it's going to do. Chasing would be a good option. Ajinkya has done a terrific job in the last one and a half year and the team management thinks there's a ned for a change. I have done a bit of leadership in the IPL with a bit of success, hopefully I can lead the team well. Plenty of games coming up in the next few days. We got three changes, I come in for Buttler who's gone back for the birth of his child, Stokes is back in the team in place of Ish (Sodhi) and Riyag Parag comes in for Tripathi."
Toss
Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians' quest to join CSK at the top of the IPL standings while RR hope to save face in their remaining matches - even with mathematical chance remaining to make playoffs.
OUT
OUT! Rajasthan Royals get the breakthrough with the big wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who departs for 5. Good decision to introduce Shreyas Gopal! MI are 6.0 after 2.3 overs
Another good over for RR
A quick run by the MI batsmen but Stuart Binny wasn't far off the target! If Binny had hit, Rohit would have been in trouble. MI are 6/0 after another good over for RR
Good start for RR
Good start for the hosts Rajasthan as the Mumbai openers manage only three runs off the first six balls. MI are 3/0 after the first over
Match begins
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai. Stuart Binny with the new ball for RR as match begins
MI Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
RR Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Steve Smith to captain RR
Announced just a few minutes back, Steve Smith will captain RR and not Ajinkya Rahane. [More on that...]
Head-to-head record
Statistically there is little to separate the two teams:
Overall: Matches – 19, Rajasthan Royals – 9, Mumbai Indians – 10.
RR vs MI Live
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians' quest to join CSK at the top of the IPL standings while RR hope to save face in their remaining matches - even with mathematical chance remaining to make playoffs.