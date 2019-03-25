IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Playing XI: Steve Smith returns for Rajasthan; Sam Curran makes debut for Punjab

After being banned for a year from IPL following the ball-tampering controversy last year, former Australia captain Steve Smith returned to play for Rajasthan Royals on Monday in their opening contest of against Kings XI Punjab. The right-handed batsman, will look to get the scoreboard running in his first game of the tournament to put his name in the hat for Australia’s World Cup squad.

Advertising

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said: “It’s important to start well, and the preparation that we have had has been fantastic. We need to start well, get some momentum, and stay in the moment. We’ll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We have had some practice matches. Won’t change much, this pitch. It’s all about staying in the moment and following the process. Jos Buttler, Archer, Smith, Stokes – our overseas players.”

Meanwhile, the visitors KXIP handed a debut to Windies explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran and England allrounder Sam Curran. The franchise also included Chris Gayle and Mujeen Ur Rahman in the playing XI as the other two overseas players.

“New recruits in the side, lots of young talent. New season, new hopes. Don’t think the wicket will change much, but we were also looking to bowl first. Hopefully, with our bowling attack, we can defend the score. As far as this bunch goes, they are very keen, and there is no baggage from the past (given that Kings XI haven’t won a game at this stadium), so we don’t care about the old records. Our overseas players – Pooran, Gayle, Mujeeb and Sam Curran,” KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin said after the toss.

Advertising

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot