IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Jos Buttler departs after controversial run out from R Ashwin, watch video

Jos Buttler was run out by R Ashwin in a controversial manner. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin caused a controversial dismissal in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. During the 12th over of RR’s innings, Ashwin spotted that Buttler was outside his crease as he took his bowling run-up.

The right-handed batsman was on 68 at the time and was looking good. But seeing that Buttler was outside his crease, Ashwin dislodged the stumps, causing an end to his innings at a crucial stage in the match. Buttler indulged in a heated discussion in the middle with Ashwin and then walked off infuriated.

The incident sparked a debate among cricket fraternity on whether the run out was done in a poor taste, considering Ashwin had not warned Buttler even once before dismissing him in this fashion.

Rajasthan Royals were asked to chase down the total of 185 by KXIP, after Chris Gayle scored 79 in 47 balls for the visitors.

