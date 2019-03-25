IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Jos Buttler departs after controversial run out from R Ashwin, watch video

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin caused a controversial dismissal in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. During the 12th over of RR’s innings, Ashwin spotted that Buttler was outside his crease as he took his bowling run-up.

Advertising

The right-handed batsman was on 68 at the time and was looking good. But seeing that Buttler was outside his crease, Ashwin dislodged the stumps, causing an end to his innings at a crucial stage in the match. Buttler indulged in a heated discussion in the middle with Ashwin and then walked off infuriated.

Ravichandran Ashwin did the smart work. Jos Buttler was backing up too far… There’s appeal for mankading here & #JosButtler is run-out. Well Done #Ashwin#RRvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/fryTrCHeVh — Sanjeev Thakur 🇮🇳 संजीव ठाकुर🚩 (@Sanjeev_Thakur_) 25 March 2019

The incident sparked a debate among cricket fraternity on whether the run out was done in a poor taste, considering Ashwin had not warned Buttler even once before dismissing him in this fashion.

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

Awful Skip if Jos wasn’t warned ….. !!! https://t.co/qieicCs7Ul — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 20193

Rajasthan Royals were asked to chase down the total of 185 by KXIP, after Chris Gayle scored 79 in 47 balls for the visitors.