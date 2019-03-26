IPL 2019: R Ashwin’s ‘Mankad act’ represents him and speaks for him, says Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton

After losing their first match of the Indian Premier League 2019 season, Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton said that they were leaving it for the cricket world to judge Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin’s controversial actions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday.

The hosts decided to ‘hold their heads up high and maintain their dignity as a team’ despite Jos Buttler becoming the first victim of ‘Mankading’ in the history of IPL. Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Buttler in controversial circumstances in the 13th over, sparking yet another debate on a topic that has divided opinion ever since Vinoo Mankad was recorded to have done it in 1947.

Praising his side on how they reacted to the situation, Upton said, “Jos Buttler was amazing while he was batting and for a lot of the game we batted like we wanted and really set ourselves up for victory. I thought the players were able to stay focussed and reset themselves after that run out. I was very happy with the players themselves, the way they acted and responded to that situation. And our conscious decision was to hold our heads up high and maintain our dignity as a team.”

Responding on the controversial run-out, Upton said, “I think R Ashwin’s actions tonight speak for him and represent him. When I looked in the eyes of his teammates, I’m not sure it represented his teammates. We’ll leave it up to the IPL fans to decide if that’s the kind of thing they want to see, and we’ll leave it up to the cricket world to judge R Ashwin’s actions tonight. But for us, we certainly are here just to play cricket and entertain the fans and just be good role models for people who love the game.”

“I would still like to go and have a close look at the legality of it. But for us, the reality is Ashwin appealed and the umpire gave it out. That’s what we need to deal with. As I said, his actions represent him and speak for himself and it’s up to the fans and the cricket world to judge for themselves. And the legality is a separate issue, and probably a lot of teams are going to look more closely at that issue. I’d like to hope that the rest of the IPL continues in the spirit that we’re all here to come here and enjoy.”

Winning captain Ashwin, however, called the Mankading incident instinctive, saying, “No real argument to that and it’s pretty instinctive. I actually didn’t load and he left the crease. That’s always been my take on it because it’s my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn’t even looking at me and he just left the place.”

The incident turned out to be a game-changer as the visitors KXIP kickstarted their season by 14-runs win.