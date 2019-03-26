IPL 2019: ‘He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards’ Jos Buttler’s conterversial run out by R Ashwin draws polarised reactions

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler was left fuming when he was Mankaded by Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin in an IPL match at Jaipur. Buttler was on 69 off 43 balls with 10 fours and two sixes in his kitty when Ashwin run him out in the 13th over. It meant that the entry of Steve Smith, whose return was the big headline of the day, ended up being overshadowed by the events that preceded it. RR were cruising when Buttler was in the middle and collapsed after he was dismissed. They eventually lost the match by 14 runs.

An incident like this always draws strong reactions. Moreover, this has happened in a tournament that is often one of the most watched events of the cricketing calendar. Naturally, big names in cricket chipped in with their opinions and they were polarised, to say the least.

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) 25 March 2019

It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 March 2019

OFFICIAL Playing condition interpretation If you believe Buttler wouldve been in his crease when Ashwin delivered the ball he is NOT OUT pic.twitter.com/bqciVJRUd5 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) 25 March 2019

By the way, there was a match too and there were some fantastic performances from Gayle and Buttler, Ashwin and Archer and Sarfaraz. Don’t bury that. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 March 2019

Harsha, if that had of been an international player you would have nailed him ! Please do not be bias & stick up for your own. Any player in the game that does that to anyone is an embarrassment to the game & as captain it’s even more disgraceful ! #spiritofthegame ! https://t.co/4PqLL1MzBT — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 25 March 2019

If you nick the ball, you should walk. That’s the Spirit of the Game. How many actually walk though??? Think 🤔 #Ashwin #Buttler #RRvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 March 2019

Everyone has their view on the #Ashwin run out, there is the spirit of the game which is a line in the sand, and the actual rules on the other ,if I was a skipper or a bowler I will warn the non-striker once ☝🏻 #RRvKXIP #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 25 March 2019

Ashwin, that’s shocking behaviour! Very disappointed to see that. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) 25 March 2019

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game? Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 25 March 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) 25 March 2019

The term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, during a series in Australia, Mankad had dismissed opposition batsman Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before bowling he ball. The act has since been termed as Mankading. While Mankad was roundly criticised for it he received support from an unlikely source – batting great and then Australian captain Don Bradman.

In his autobiography, Bradman wrote: “For the life of me, I can’t understand why [the press] questioned his sportsmanship. The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage.”