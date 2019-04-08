Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Twitterati applaud clinical KKR as they go top of the table

Openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn were the architects in chief as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight-wickets on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn were the architects in chief as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight-wickets on Sunday. Chasing 140 on a slow track for a win, Narine (47) and Lynn (50) made batting look easy and struck 91 runs for the opening stand which took the game away from Rajasthan Royals. KKR romped home with 6.1 overs to spare. Harry Gurney received the man of the match on his IPL debut with 2/25. Here are some of the best reactions to KKR’s victory-

Meanwhile, Chris Lynn who bought up his 7th IPL fifty spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket. Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don’t talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins.”

