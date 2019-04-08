IPL 2019: Twitterati applaud clinical KKR as they go top of the table

Openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn were the architects in chief as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight-wickets on Sunday. Chasing 140 on a slow track for a win, Narine (47) and Lynn (50) made batting look easy and struck 91 runs for the opening stand which took the game away from Rajasthan Royals. KKR romped home with 6.1 overs to spare. Harry Gurney received the man of the match on his IPL debut with 2/25. Here are some of the best reactions to KKR’s victory-

So well done my @KKRiders @lynny50 give him the SUV! @SunilPNarine74 u r YOU! @robbieuthappa u r STYLE! Bowlers were awesome & u @piyushchawla024 keep doing wot u do…& @gurneyhf welcome to the family. Thx @DineshKarthik I feel on top of the table! CU soon — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 7 April 2019

Just another regular top performance by @KKRiders. An early finish this IPL looked a rare sight but good to have one, some one in the @rajasthanroyals need to support Shreyas Gopal.#RRvKKR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 7 April 2019

I believe KKR have found a long term seam solution in Harry Gurney.#KKR. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 7 April 2019

Well done #kkr for toping the points table at this stage of the ipl.good change in the playing11 according to the pitch too with #harrygurney in this slow track at Jaipur — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 7 April 2019

#KKR is going from strength to strength. Good bowling unit led by a good captain. And the X-Factors in overseas players. ☺️🤗 #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 April 2019

Great win by @kkr tonight. Excellent batting by @SunilPNarine74 nd #ChrisLynn. They r Goin strength to strength. Looks favourites from here on. Korbo lorbo jeetbo re 😊Gudnite frnds. Hav a sweet dreams. God bless u all 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 7 April 2019

Got to admit that Kolkata have made this chase look very easygoing.

They look the strongest of the lot this season. Kudos. @KKRiders #RRvKKR — Vedant Laddha (@imvladdha) 7 April 2019

Meanwhile, Chris Lynn who bought up his 7th IPL fifty spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket. Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don’t talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins.”