IPL 2019: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine put on 91 to power KKR to victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets on Sunday to go on top of the table in Indian Premier League 2019. KKR openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn tore the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack to shreds to help KKR reach a target of 140 in just 14 overs.

Advertising

Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both the team had made changes to their playing eleven from the last match. Rajasthan brought in Prashant Chopra in place of Stuart Binny and Sudhesan Midhun for Varun Aaron. For KKR, Harry Gurney comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

First innings: Chasing 140 to win the match, Narine (47) and Lynn (50) forged a 91 runs opening stand in 8.3 overs to set up the platform for an easy win for KKR. The men in purple and gold reached the target with 6.1 overs to spare.

The win also took KKR to the top of the table with eight points from five matches (4 wins and 1 loss). They are ahead of CSK in terms of run rate, who are the second spot. Narine hit his higest score this season, 47 while Lynn registerd his 7th IPL fifty in 32 deliveries.

Advertising

Second innings: Batting first on a slow track at the Sawai Man Singh stadium, runs were a premium as the ball did not come on to the bat easily. The stadium was also engulfed by a sandstorm before the tie but the match started on time. At the halfway stage, RR were 56/1. From thereon 83 runs from the next 10 overs with Smith scoring the bulk of the runs. Smith reached to his 50 off 44 deliveries and remained 73 not out to anchor Rajasthan Royals to 139/3.

Gamechanger: Chasing 140 on the sluggish surface could have been difficult but it was opening partnership of 91 runs between Narine and Lynn that turned the game around in KKR’s favor.

Scorecard: RAJASTHAN 139/3 (20.0) | KOLKATA 140/2 (13.5)

(With inputs from PTI)