IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Preview: Rajasthan Royals wary of rampaging Andre Russell, Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals will host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of IPL 2019 at Sawai Maan Singh stadium on Sunday. Kolkata will high on confidence after chasing a target of more than 200 against RCB in their last match. Both teams have faced each other 18 times with RR winning 9 and KKR also winning 9 hence an even contest can be expected between the two teams.

Team Talk-

Ater a four-day break Rajasthan will be raring to go against KKR but have a massive hurdle in their path in the form of Andre Russell. However, the biggest positive for RR has been their bowling contingent which has performed consistently so far. Shreyas Gopal, who has dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, A B Devilliers has been particularly impressive.

But they have a few grey areas to iron out certain flaws which have plagued them recently. They have often failed to grab moments losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings after being in commanding position.

Meanwhile, KKR have three wins from four matches – their only loss was to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. Their bowling department, led by Sunil Naraine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, will look to exploit the wicket at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which has played slow and low recently.

KKR will head to the game with the belief that the side can win from any situation, which they have demonstrated time and again.

Both thte teams boast of powerful hitters. Andre Russell is the top six-hitter in T20 matches in 2019; he has hit 53 sixes in 21 innings this year. Buttler has scored half-centuries in his last four IPL matches in Jaipur.

Pitch Report: Both teams will also have to deal with the soaring heat in the Pink City with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius. The pitch has had a fair cover of grass and is expected to be a belter. A par score on this ground will be 180.

SQUADS-

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

