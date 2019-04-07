IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Harry Gurney makes debut for Kolkata; Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun in playing XI for Rajasthan

Kolkata Knight Riders brought replaced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for debutant Harry Gurney in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Rajasthan Royals. Ferguson had proven to be expensive in the first four outings for KKR, and was the only change in the side.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said: “We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, will hold good for 40 overs, we would like to chase. We just need to keep the spirits high in the camp, the expectation on the team is always there, a score around 140 should be a par score. One change for us, Harry Gurney replaces Lockie Ferguson.”

RR also handed debuts in the match. The side replaced Stuart Binny and Varun Aaron for Prashant Chopra and Sudhesan Midhun.

RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said: “We have played three games in five days, we won against RCB and looking forward to this match. We were batting first anyway, we need to play well against a team like KKR. We have to be aggressive against him (Russell) and bowl good line and lengths. Prashant Chopra and Midhun are in, Binny and Aaron miss out.”

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna