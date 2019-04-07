Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights: Knight Riders cruise to 8-wicket win in Jaipurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rr-vs-kkr-match-highlights-5663908/

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights: Knight Riders cruise to 8-wicket win in Jaipur

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Rajasthan Royals to 139/3 and chased down the target with more than six overs to spare.

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights: Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill took KKR over the line with more than six overs to spare. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights:

  • Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first
  • Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna off his first ball of the match
  • Steve Smith and Jos Buttler would go on to put up a laboured 72-run partnership
  • The KKR spinners bowled in tandem and stifled the pair for runs
  • Buttler was soon dismissed by debutant Harry Gurney
  • Smith ended the innings unbeaten on 73 off 59 but RR managed to put up a measly total of 139/3
  • KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine did not waste too much time as they came out all guns blazing
  • The pair put up an opening stand of 91 within the first 9 overs before both fell to Shreyas Gopal
  • Both had hit six fours and three sixes and left the remaining batsmen with little to do
  • Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill then took them over the line and KKR crossed the target with more than six overs to spare

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Virat Kohli should take the blame on himself, says Gautam Gambhir
2 IPL 2019 KXIP vs SRH Preview: Middle-order woes for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of Kings XI Punjab clash
3 IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Cricket fraternity reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore see sixth straight defeat