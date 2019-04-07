IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights: Knight Riders cruise to 8-wicket win in Jaipur

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Match Highlights:
- Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first
- Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna off his first ball of the match
- Steve Smith and Jos Buttler would go on to put up a laboured 72-run partnership
- The KKR spinners bowled in tandem and stifled the pair for runs
- Buttler was soon dismissed by debutant Harry Gurney
- Smith ended the innings unbeaten on 73 off 59 but RR managed to put up a measly total of 139/3
- KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine did not waste too much time as they came out all guns blazing
- The pair put up an opening stand of 91 within the first 9 overs before both fell to Shreyas Gopal
- Both had hit six fours and three sixes and left the remaining batsmen with little to do
- Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill then took them over the line and KKR crossed the target with more than six overs to spare