IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Chris Lynn escapes in another zing bail fail

During the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Chris Lynn had a lucky escape as the ball hit the stumps but the bails did not come off. The incident, that is not so rare in IPL, has led to the zing bails controversy.

As Lynn edged a ball to the stumps, he thought he was dismissed. The opener had even started walking back but the ball raced to the ropes and the umpire gave it a boundary in favour of the batsman.

#KKRvsRR Chris Lynn may have been lucky during that match, but clearly, whether or not the bails fell off, the ball did hit the stumps and thus it should've been an out.

Openers Sunil Narine and Lynn tore the RR bowling attack to shreds to help KKR notch up an easy eight-wicket win in Jaipur. Speaking after the match, Ajinkya Rahane said that he approached the umpire to declare it as a dead ball but it was not agreed upon. “The rules are rules. Having said that, maybe the boundary could have not been counted or it could have been called a dead ball. The game is already heavily tilted in the favour of batsmen. That was my conversation with the umpire. Though, there is no point of discussing aspects that we cannot control,” he said.

This is the third time that IPL 2019 has witnessed such an incident. On Saturday, CSK skipper MS Dhoni almost pulled off a freak run out against KXIP batsman KL Rahul, but, again, the bails did not come off and he was given not out.

Dhoni, however, cannot complain when he was at the other end of a similar incident against Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper-batsman put some bat to Jofra Archer’s delivery as the ball went to the stumps. However, the bails did not come off.