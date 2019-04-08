IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: It’s still not too late for us, no need to panic, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth defeat in five games in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders. But after the 8-wicket defeat, the RR skipper insisted that there is no need to panic about the situation.

“I think there’s no need for us to panic yet. Out of the five matches that we played, we lost badly in just one game. We played well in our last four matches, out of which we could have won three,” Rahane said at the post match press conference.

“When you’re losing, you can risk overthinking. But when you’re winning, you don’t dwell on things that much. “It’s not too late for us. If we can improve and apply ourselves, the desired results will surely follow,” he added.

Speaking about what improvements the side can make, the right-handed batsman said: “Execution is the key for us as a batting and bowling unit. Risk is an integral part of the T20 format and players need to often back themselves. It’s not the responsibility of an individual, but rather the whole team. We win as a team, we lose as a team. We need to improve as a team.”

“The set batsmen need to stay on the crease longer and take the game deeper, while also taking calculated risks. Similarly, the bowlers need to execute their plans based on the understanding of the wicket, and by observing the difficulties that the batsmen are facing with regards to playing any shots,” he added.

The 31-year-old said that it is important for the side to post challenging totals. “It was important for us to post 150-160 on board, which we felt would be a challenging total on that wicket. We struggled to get to 140, which is possibly a learning for the bowling unit. While playing at home, we need to adjust to the wicket as soon as possible, while also being aware of the correct line and length that is to be bowled.”

During the match, there was a little controversy. Chris Lynn edged a ball to the stumps, but the bails were not dislodged. The ball raced to the ropes and the umpire gave it a boundary in favour of the batsman. Rahane said that he approached the umpire to declare it as a dead ball but it was not agreed.

“The rules are rules. Having said that, maybe the boundary could have not been counted or it could have been called a dead ball. The game is already heavily tilted in the favour of batsmen. That was my conversation with the umpire. Though, there is no point of discussing aspects that we cannot control,” he said.

On being questioned about Ben Stokes poor form, he said: “Ben has been a vital cog for us and he has an impact on match but unfortunately it did not happen this time. The way he bowled in the last match and has been batting I don’t feel his selection for this match was wrong. I am sure he would be performing in the coming matches too.”

“As a team we have to back our players. It is not that any particular player is to perform in every match,” he added.

KKR debutant Harry Gurney, who was declared man of the match for his performance, said: “When I was told that I would be playing I was a bit nervous because it was my debut but I am happy to give a decent performance and look forward to rest of the competition.”