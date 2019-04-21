IPL 2019, RR vs DC Preview: Under Steve Smith’s captaincy, rejuvenated Rajasthan eye second consecutive win

After being handed the captaincy reigns, Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday, thus rejuvenating a side which has been seen just three wins in nine games and is languishing at the second from last position in the points table. With the playoffs battle starting to heat up, it would be the perfect time for RR to find form and get a few wins under their belt and make a surprise entry into the playoffs.

But, their next contest would be against an in-form Delhi Capitals, who will be entering the match after a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. DC are currently placed at the top half of the table six wins in 10 games and another win could see them making it through the playoffs.

Jos Buttler absence

RR have appeared to have grown in confidence after Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane as captain. The Australian scored an unbeaten 59 runs in 47 balls to take his side to a win on Saturday. But the switch has come at a time when the explosive opening batsman Jos Buttler has to return to England for the birth of his child. This has led to a massive gap in the middle-order, with Sanju Samson having to open the innings with Rahane.

Samson was brilliant at the top against Mumbai, but after his dismissal, the onus to carry the side fell on Smith and the young shoulders of Riyan Parag. While both were up to the task against Mumbai, the middle order could still struggle if Samson and Rahane fail to get off to a good start in Sanju’s absence, especially with Ben Stokes not being able to get going with the bat this season.

Delhi away game record

The biggest threat for RR, going into the match, remains Delhi’s away-record this season. In five away games, DC have won four. They have certainly clicked better on away surfaces, than at the home ground, and RR would certainly need to be wary of it.

The Steve Smith-led side would need to curb in-form batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer from getting too many runs on the board. If the two managed to get runs on the board, the possess the ability to take the match away from any opposition.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.